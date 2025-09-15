UN rights council to debate Israel's attack on Qatar Tuesday

15-09-2025 | 04:38
UN rights council to debate Israel&#39;s attack on Qatar Tuesday
UN rights council to debate Israel's attack on Qatar Tuesday

The United Nations Human Rights Council said it will host an urgent debate on Tuesday on Israel's airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The council said Monday the debate would "discuss the recent military aggression carried out by the State of Israel against the State of Qatar on 9 September 2025."

