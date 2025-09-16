Israeli army urges evacuation of Yemen port ahead of strike

The Israeli military warned on Tuesday it was poised to strike the Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeida, urging people and ships in the area to evacuate immediately.



"In the coming hours, a strike will be carried out... in response to military activity by the Houthi terrorist regime. For your safety, we urge everyone in Hodeida port and the vessels anchored there to evacuate the area immediately," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X.





AFP