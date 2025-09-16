Israeli army urges evacuation of Yemen port ahead of strike

Middle East News
16-09-2025 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army urges evacuation of Yemen port ahead of strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army urges evacuation of Yemen port ahead of strike

The Israeli military warned on Tuesday it was poised to strike the Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeida, urging people and ships in the area to evacuate immediately.

"In the coming hours, a strike will be carried out... in response to military activity by the Houthi terrorist regime. For your safety, we urge everyone in Hodeida port and the vessels anchored there to evacuate the area immediately," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israeli

Army

Evacuation

Yemen

Port

Strike

LBCI Next
Syria announces plan with Jordan, US to restore calm in Druze-majority Sweida
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-03

IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06

Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27

Israeli army says 'evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Syria announces plan with Jordan, US to restore calm in Druze-majority Sweida

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

PM Salam convenes Beirut officials to tackle waste crisis, announces new measures

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13

Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:45

Israeli airstrike targets city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More