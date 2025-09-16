Syria announces plan with Jordan, US to restore calm in Druze-majority Sweida

Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced on Tuesday a plan backed by Jordan and the United States to restore calm to Druze-majority Sweida province, which witnessed deadly violence in July.



"The Syrian government has laid out a clear roadmap for action... that supports justice and builds trust," Shaibani said in a press conference, adding that the plan involves "holding accountable" those who attacked civilians, "compensating those affected," and "launching a process of internal reconciliation."



Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi, present at the event with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, said a "joint Syrian-Jordanian-American mechanism" would ensure the plan's implementation.





AFP