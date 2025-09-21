Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa heading to US: State media

Middle East News
21-09-2025 | 05:24
High views
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa heading to US: State media
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa heading to US: State media

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa has departed for the United States, state media reported Sunday, on a landmark trip that will see the former jihadist address the United Nations General Assembly.

Sharaa was on his way "to the United States of America to participate in the affairs of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York", state television reported, carrying a statement from the presidency.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

President

Visit

US

Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York


