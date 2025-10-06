Iran says will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'

06-10-2025 | 04:32
LBCI
Iran says will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'

Iran does not plan to immediately resume talks with European nations on its nuclear program after they reimposed sanctions, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"We have no plans for negotiations at this stage," spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, adding that Iran was examining the "consequences and implications" of the restart of sanctions initiated by France, Britain, and Germany.

AFP

