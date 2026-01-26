Israel army says identified remains of last Gaza hostage Ran Gvili

The Israeli military said on Monday that the remains of the last hostage held in Gaza, Ran Gvili, had been identified and repatriated to Israel for burial.



"Following the identification process conducted by the National Forensic Centre, in cooperation with the Israeli police and the military rabbinate, representatives of the (Israeli military) informed the family of hostage Ran Gvili... that their loved one had been formally identified and repatriated for burial," an army statement said.



"Thus, all the hostages held in the Gaza Strip have been repatriated," it added.



AFP