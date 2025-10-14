Iran hands down prison sentences to two French nationals for spying: Judiciary

Middle East News
14-10-2025 | 08:05
High views
Iran hands down prison sentences to two French nationals for spying: Judiciary
Iran hands down prison sentences to two French nationals for spying: Judiciary

Iranian authorities on Tuesday handed down two French nationals lengthy prison sentences after convicting them on multiple charges including spying for Israel, the judiciary said.

The judiciary's Mizan Online website did not identify the two nationals but said they were handed several sentences on charges including "spying for the French intelligence," "association to commit a crime against national security," and " intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime"


AFP
 

