Iran hands down prison sentences to two French nationals for spying: Judiciary
Middle East News
14-10-2025 | 08:05
Iran hands down prison sentences to two French nationals for spying: Judiciary
Iranian authorities on Tuesday handed down two French nationals lengthy prison sentences after convicting them on multiple charges including spying for Israel, the judiciary said.
The judiciary's Mizan Online website did not identify the two nationals but said they were handed several sentences on charges including "spying for the French intelligence," "association to commit a crime against national security," and " intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime"
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Prison
Sentences
French
Nationals
Spying
Judiciary
