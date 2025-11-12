IAEA report: Verification of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile “significantly delayed”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report on Wednesday that Iran has not allowed inspectors to access the nuclear sites bombed by Israel and the United States in June, adding that verification of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile has been “significantly delayed.”



“The agency’s inability to access these nuclear materials in Iran for five months means that the verification process has been significantly delayed,” the report, addressed to member states and seen by Reuters, said, stressing that it is “essential” for the agency to be able to do so as soon as possible.



Reuters