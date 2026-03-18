Qatar says targeting of Iran gas facility 'dangerous and irresponsible'

Doha on Wednesday condemned attacks on an Iranian facility on the Gulf coast serving a massive gas field it shares with Qatar.



"Israel's targeting of facilities linked to Iran's South Pars gas field, which represents an extension of Qatar's North Field, is a dangerous and irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region," foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari wrote on X.



"Targeting energy infrastructure constitutes a threat to global energy security, to the peoples of the region, and to its environment."



AFP



