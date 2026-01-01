Protesters, security forces clash in southwest Iran

Protesters and security forces clashed in southwest Iran on Thursday, the Fars news agency reported, days after demonstrators first took to the streets over economic hardships.



"Some protesters began throwing stones at the city's administrative buildings, including the provincial governor's office, the mosque, the Martyrs' Foundation, the town hall and banks," in the city of Lordegan, Fars said, adding that police used tear gas and that an unspecified number of people had been injured.



AFP



