Iran president urges security forces not to target protesters
Middle East News
07-01-2026 | 05:27
Iran president urges security forces not to target protesters
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday ordered security forces not to crack down on economic protests, drawing a distinction between peaceful demonstrators and armed "rioters."
In a video released by the news agency Mehr after a cabinet meeting, Vice President Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah said Pezeshkian had "ordered that no security measures be taken against the demonstrators."
"Those who carry firearms, knives and machetes and who attack police stations and military sites are rioters, and we must distinguish protesters from rioters," Ghaempanah added.
AFP
Related Articles
Middle East News
2026-01-01
Protesters, security forces clash in southwest Iran
Middle East News
2026-01-01
Protesters, security forces clash in southwest Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-11-14
Iranian forces intercept and move tanker towards Iran: Maritime security sources
Middle East News
2025-11-14
Iranian forces intercept and move tanker towards Iran: Maritime security sources
0
Middle East News
2026-01-02
Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
Middle East News
2026-01-02
Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
0
Middle East News
2025-12-30
Iran's government offers dialogue to protesters
Middle East News
2025-12-30
Iran's government offers dialogue to protesters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:28
Syrian army begins shelling Aleppo Kurdish areas: AFP correspondent
Middle East News
07:28
Syrian army begins shelling Aleppo Kurdish areas: AFP correspondent
0
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
0
Middle East News
03:24
Iran army chief threatens response to Trump and Netanyahu's 'threats'
Middle East News
03:24
Iran army chief threatens response to Trump and Netanyahu's 'threats'
0
Middle East News
03:17
Yemeni separatists say leader 'continues duties from Aden' after treason charge
Middle East News
03:17
Yemeni separatists say leader 'continues duties from Aden' after treason charge
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty
0
World News
2025-10-17
Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector
World News
2025-10-17
Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector
0
Middle East News
2026-01-02
UAE confirms its last forces have left Yemen: Statement
Middle East News
2026-01-02
UAE confirms its last forces have left Yemen: Statement
0
Middle East News
2025-09-10
Israel warns enemies 'no place they can hide' after Qatar strikes
Middle East News
2025-09-10
Israel warns enemies 'no place they can hide' after Qatar strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
3
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
4
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
5
Middle East News
13:40
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
Middle East News
13:40
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
6
Middle East News
11:59
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
Middle East News
11:59
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
7
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
8
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
