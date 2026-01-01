One person killed in Iran protests over economic woes

One man was killed in Iran on Wednesday night, state television said, the first death reported after days of demonstrations over high inflation that mark the most significant unrest since nationwide protests three years ago.



State media said on Thursday the person killed was 21-year-old Amirhossam Khodayari Fard, a member of the paramilitary Basij militia which is regularly deployed to suppress unrest, though Reuters was unable to verify this.



The incident in Kuhdasht in Iran's western Lorestan province marks an escalation in the unrest that has spread across the country since shopkeepers began protests on Sunday over inflation and the falling currency.



Reuters