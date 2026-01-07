More than 15 Saudi air strikes hit the home province of Yemen's separatist leader Aidaros Alzubidi on Wednesday after he did not appear in Riyadh for peace talks, a Yemeni local official said.



The strikes in al-Dhale governorate targeted homes of leaders loyal to Alzubidi, the official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.



A Saudi-led coalition said earlier it had undertaken "limited" strikes" in Yemen, adding that Alzubidi had "fled to an unknown location".



AFP