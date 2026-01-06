News
Israeli FM in Somaliland weeks after official recognition
Middle East News
06-01-2026 | 06:27
Israeli FM in Somaliland weeks after official recognition
Israel’s foreign minister arrived in Somaliland on Tuesday in the first high-profile visit by an Israeli official since the country recognised the breakaway region in the Horn of Africa, the Somaliland presidency said.
"A delegation led by the Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar landed at the Hargeisa town, he was received at the airport by senior government officials. He had meetings with the Somaliland top officials," the presidency said in a statement.
AFP
