Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tourists on remote Yemeni island stranded after Saudi, UAE rift
Middle East News
06-01-2026 | 08:04
Tourists on remote Yemeni island stranded after Saudi, UAE rift
When the United Arab Emirates withdrew its troops from Yemen last week under a deadline from Saudi Arabia, it also left behind the remote Yemeni island of Socotra and the roughly 600 tourists who had flown in but could no longer fly out.
Air traffic at the island's main airport came to a halt as a deepening crisis between the UAE and Saudi Arabia translated into fresh conflict on Yemen's mainland, where the two Gulf powers now back opposing groups in the country's civil war.
Socotra, which lies more than 300 km (186 miles) south of Yemen's coast, and until recently was mainly accessible by air via the UAE, has been a haven of tranquility through the years of conflict on the mainland.
Reuters
Middle East News
Tourists
Remote
Yemen
Island
Stranded
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rift
Next
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
Four dead in clashes between Syria govt and Kurdish forces in Aleppo: State media, Kurds
Previous
