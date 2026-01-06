Tourists on remote Yemeni island stranded after Saudi, UAE rift

Middle East News
06-01-2026 | 08:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tourists on remote Yemeni island stranded after Saudi, UAE rift
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tourists on remote Yemeni island stranded after Saudi, UAE rift

When the United Arab Emirates withdrew its troops from Yemen last week under a deadline from Saudi Arabia, it also left behind the remote Yemeni island of Socotra and the roughly 600 tourists who had flown in but could no longer fly out.

Air traffic at the island's main airport came to a halt as a deepening crisis between the UAE and Saudi Arabia translated into fresh conflict on Yemen's mainland, where the two Gulf powers now back opposing groups in the country's civil war.

Socotra, which lies more than 300 km (186 miles) south of Yemen's coast, and until recently was mainly accessible by air via the UAE, has been a haven of tranquility through the years of conflict on the mainland.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Tourists

Remote

Yemen

Island

Stranded

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rift

LBCI Next
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
Four dead in clashes between Syria govt and Kurdish forces in Aleppo: State media, Kurds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-05

400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-30

Yemeni separatists refuse to withdraw after Saudi strikes: Spokesman to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-08

After a lull, Yemeni separatists wrest control of some areas from Saudi-backed government

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-02

Seven dead in Saudi coalition airstrikes on UAE-backed forces in Yemen: Separatist official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel FM says Somaliland recognition a 'moral' decision

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
08:19

Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
07:54

Four dead in clashes between Syria govt and Kurdish forces in Aleppo: State media, Kurds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-02

Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

LBCI
World News
12:05

Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

LBCI
World News
12:25

Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More