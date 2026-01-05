400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting

05-01-2026 | 07:11
400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting
400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting

Hundreds of tourists are stuck on the Yemeni island of Socotra after flights were halted over clashes on the mainland, two officials and a travel agency told AFP Monday.

The island's deputy governor for culture and tourism, Yahya bin Afrar, told AFP: "We have more than 400 foreign tourists... their flights have been suspended." Another local government official gave a similar figure.

AFP

