Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million Yemen development after UAE withdrawal

Saudi Arabia has announced a slew of development projects across southern Yemen worth about $500 million, many in areas long-held by the United Arab Emirates and allied separatists who were routed in a Saudi-backed offensive this month.



The move signals an increasingly assertive posture by the Gulf Arab kingdom in Yemen in a row with the UAE. The separatist Southern Transitional Council swept through parts of the south last year and advanced to within reach of the Saudi border. Riyadh declared the move a threat to its national security, called on the UAE to withdraw and backed an offensive that swept the STC from power.



On Wednesday, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman met with the head of the internationally recognized government and several members of the country's Presidential Leadership Council to affirm the kingdom's support, according to a post on his official account on X.





Reuters