The mother of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Monday she felt vindicated by a European assessment that her son died of poisoning and called for those responsible to be held accountable.



"This confirms what we knew from the very beginning. We knew that our son did not simply die in prison, he was murdered," she told reporters including AFP from near his grave in Moscow on the second anniversary of his death.



"I think it will take some time, but we will find out who did it. Of course, we want this to happen in our country, and we want justice to prevail."



AFP