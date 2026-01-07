Yemeni separatists say lost contact with delegation in Riyadh

Yemen's southern separatists said Wednesday they had lost contact with a delegation that travelled to Riyadh for talks, and urged Saudi authorities to guarantee their safety.



After a night of Saudi air strikes in Yemen, a statement from the Southern Transitional Council demanded Saudi authorities "guarantee the safety of its delegation currently in Riyadh."



STC spokesman Anwar Al-Tamimi told AFP that contact had been lost with the delegation that travelled to Riyadh during the night.



