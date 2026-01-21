Iran official media says 3,117 people killed during protests

Iranian official media on Wednesday said 3,117 people were killed during protests which first erupted in late December and which activists say were suppressed with a deadly crackdown.



A statement by Iran's foundation for veterans and martyrs, cited by state television, said 2,427 people in that toll including members of the security forces were considered under Islam to be "martyrs," calling them "innocent" victims.



The clerical authorities have condemned the protest wave as a "terrorist" incident characterized by violent "riots" fueled by the United States. Rights groups however say thousands of protesters demanding change were killed by direct fire from the security forces.





AFP