Turkey says it stands ready to help Syria after deadly clashes in Aleppo

Turkey said on Thursday it is ready to help Syria if asked after the Syrian army independently launched a "counter-terrorism" operation in Aleppo, where fierce fighting broke out in recent days between government forces and Kurdish fighters.



Turkey's Defense Ministry said at a briefing that the Aleppo operation was "carried out entirely by the Syrian army," implying no Turkish involvement.



The clashes in the northern Syrian city on Tuesday and Wednesday killed at least four people and drove thousands of civilians from their homes, with Washington reported to be mediating a de-escalation.







