UN agency begins clearing huge Gaza City waste dump as health risks mount
Middle East News
11-02-2026 | 11:59
UN agency begins clearing huge Gaza City waste dump as health risks mount
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) began clearing a huge wartime garbage dump on Wednesday that has swallowed one of Gaza City’s oldest commercial districts and is an environmental and health risk.
Alessandro Mrakic, head of the UNDP Gaza Office, said work had started to remove the solid‑waste mound that has overtaken the once busy Fras Market in the Palestinian enclave's main city.
He put the volume of the dump at more than 300,000 cubic meters (390,000 cubic yards) and 13 meters (14 yards) high.
Reuters
Middle East News
UN
Agency
Gaza
Waste
Health
Risks
