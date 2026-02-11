UN agency begins clearing huge Gaza City waste dump as health risks mount

Middle East News
11-02-2026 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN agency begins clearing huge Gaza City waste dump as health risks mount
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN agency begins clearing huge Gaza City waste dump as health risks mount

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) began clearing a huge wartime garbage dump on Wednesday that has swallowed one of Gaza City’s oldest commercial districts and is an environmental and health risk.

Alessandro Mrakic, head of the UNDP Gaza Office, said work had started to remove the solid‑waste mound that has overtaken the once busy Fras Market in the Palestinian enclave's main city.

He put the volume of the dump at more than 300,000 cubic meters (390,000 cubic yards) and 13 meters (14 yards) high.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

UN

Agency

Gaza

Waste

Health

Risks

LBCI Next
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-12

UN agency warns displaced Gazans face floods, as emergency supplies blocked

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-27

School materials enter Gaza after being blocked for two years, UN agency says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount

LBCI
World News
2026-02-05

UN human rights agency in 'survival mode': Chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger

LBCI
World News
10:35

France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Germany criticizes Israel's West Bank plan as step to 'de facto annexation'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:54

Palestinian leader Abbas urges 'firm' US response to Israel plan for West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-08

Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
World News
2026-02-06

France and Bahrain sign bilateral deal on defence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-08

Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More