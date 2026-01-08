UN agency for Palestinian refugees says to open Ankara office 'within weeks'

The U.N.'s beleaguered agency for Palestinian refugees is to open an office in Ankara within weeks, its chief Philippe Lazzarini said on a visit to the Turkish capital on Thursday.



"We have signed the final agreement with the government of Turkey, and this time it has been also endorsed by the parliament," he told reporters, adding that it was "a question of weeks" until it opened.



The move came a day after UNRWA said it was going through a "dire" financial crisis that had forced it to fire hundreds of Gazan staff who had left the territory.





AFP