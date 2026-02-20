News
Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-02-2026
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP on Friday that the Palestinian Islamist movement was open to international peacekeeping forces in Gaza, but rejected any interference in the territory's "internal affairs."
"Our position on international forces is clear: we want peacekeeping forces that monitor the ceasefire, ensure its implementation, and act as a buffer between the occupation army and our people in the Gaza Strip, without interfering in Gaza's internal affairs," Qassem said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Hazem Qassem
Gaza
Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details
Previous
