Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'

20-02-2026 | 13:29
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP on Friday that the Palestinian Islamist movement was open to international peacekeeping forces in Gaza, but rejected any interference in the territory's "internal affairs."

"Our position on international forces is clear: we want peacekeeping forces that monitor the ceasefire, ensure its implementation, and act as a buffer between the occupation army and our people in the Gaza Strip, without interfering in Gaza's internal affairs," Qassem said.

AFP 

 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hazem Qassem

Gaza

