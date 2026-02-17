US official: Iran to return within two weeks with proposals to bridge gaps

17-02-2026 | 11:44
US official: Iran to return within two weeks with proposals to bridge gaps
US official: Iran to return within two weeks with proposals to bridge gaps

A U.S. official said Tuesday that Iran has indicated it will present detailed proposals within the next two weeks to address gaps in nuclear talks with the United States.

Speaking on condition of anonymity about discussions held in Geneva, the official said, “Progress has been made, but many details still need to be addressed. The Iranian side has confirmed it will return within the next two weeks with detailed proposals to resolve some of the existing gaps in our positions.”

Reuters

