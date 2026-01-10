Syrian authorities transferring Kurdish fighters from Aleppo to northeast: State media

Syrian authorities on Saturday began transferring Kurdish fighters from Aleppo's Kurdish-majority Sheikh Maqsud neighborhood to the country's northeast, state television reported, after days of deadly clashes.



"Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces who announced their surrender at the Yassin Hospital were transported by bus to the city of Tabaqa under the supervision of the interior ministry," state television reported, referring to the Kurdish-led force.



An AFP correspondent saw at least four buses carrying fighters leaving Sheikh Maqsud accompanied by security forces.







AFP