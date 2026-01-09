Syria army warns will strike Kurdish district of Aleppo: State media

09-01-2026 | 09:22
Syria army warns will strike Kurdish district of Aleppo: State media
Syria army warns will strike Kurdish district of Aleppo: State media

Syria's army warned on Friday it would renew strikes on a Kurdish-majority district of Aleppo and urged residents to evacuate despite a ceasefire announced earlier, state media reported.

The army said it would target military sites used by Kurdish fighters in the Sheikh Maqsud district, in statements published by state news agency SANA accompanied by maps showing the areas.

The army has announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor from 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) to 6:00 pm for civilians to leave and called on Kurdish fighters to lay down their arms, while an AFP correspondent near Sheikh Maqsud said residents were fleeing.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Army

Strike

Kurdish

District

Aleppo

Iran FM says US, Israel 'directly intervening' in protests
Kurdish official says Kurds committed to deals with Damascus despite Aleppo violence
