Syria army warns will strike Kurdish district of Aleppo: State media

Syria's army warned on Friday it would renew strikes on a Kurdish-majority district of Aleppo and urged residents to evacuate despite a ceasefire announced earlier, state media reported.



The army said it would target military sites used by Kurdish fighters in the Sheikh Maqsud district, in statements published by state news agency SANA accompanied by maps showing the areas.



The army has announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor from 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) to 6:00 pm for civilians to leave and called on Kurdish fighters to lay down their arms, while an AFP correspondent near Sheikh Maqsud said residents were fleeing.





AFP