Iran official says 2,000 people have been killed in unrest

Middle East News
13-01-2026 | 06:35
High views
Iran official says 2,000 people have been killed in unrest
Iran official says 2,000 people have been killed in unrest

About 2,000 people including security personnel have been killed in protests in Iran, an Iranian official said on Tuesday, the first time authorities have acknowledged the high death toll from an intense crackdown on two weeks of nationwide unrest.

The Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, said that what he called terrorists were behind the deaths of both protesters and security personnel. The official did not give a breakdown of who had been killed.



Reuters 
 

