News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
18
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
18
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran police officer killed in stabbing during unrest near Tehran
Middle East News
08-01-2026 | 01:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran police officer killed in stabbing during unrest near Tehran
An Iranian police officer was killed after he was stabbed during unrest near the capital, local media reported on Thursday, as protests over the cost of living in the Islamic Republic entered their 12th day.
Shahin Dehghan, who was a member of the police force in Malard county, west of Tehran, “was martyred a few hours ago after being stabbed during efforts to control unrest" in the area, Fars news agency reported, adding that efforts to identify the perpetrators are underway.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Police
Stabbing
Protests
Next
Israel strikes Gaza launch site after failed rocket fire
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service
0
World News
2025-11-10
Eight killed in car explosion near Red Fort in India's Delhi
World News
2025-11-10
Eight killed in car explosion near Red Fort in India's Delhi
0
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
0
World News
2026-01-01
Around 40 killed in New Year fire at Swiss ski resort: Police
World News
2026-01-01
Around 40 killed in New Year fire at Swiss ski resort: Police
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:28
Syria tells civilians to leave Aleppo's Kurdish areas
Middle East News
07:28
Syria tells civilians to leave Aleppo's Kurdish areas
0
Middle East News
07:24
EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman
Middle East News
07:24
EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman
0
Middle East News
06:59
Turkey says it stands ready to help Syria after deadly clashes in Aleppo
Middle East News
06:59
Turkey says it stands ready to help Syria after deadly clashes in Aleppo
0
Middle East News
05:41
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
Middle East News
05:41
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
0
World News
2025-09-25
France former leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy
World News
2025-09-25
France former leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy
0
World News
07:10
Pope Leo urges Catholic cardinals to create more inclusive Church
World News
07:10
Pope Leo urges Catholic cardinals to create more inclusive Church
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
4
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
02:01
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
Lebanon News
02:01
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
7
Lebanon News
01:24
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
Lebanon News
01:24
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
8
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More