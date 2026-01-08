Iran police officer killed in stabbing during unrest near Tehran

An Iranian police officer was killed after he was stabbed during unrest near the capital, local media reported on Thursday, as protests over the cost of living in the Islamic Republic entered their 12th day.Shahin Dehghan, who was a member of the police force in Malard county, west of Tehran, “was martyred a few hours ago after being stabbed during efforts to control unrest" in the area, Fars news agency reported, adding that efforts to identify the perpetrators are underway.AFP