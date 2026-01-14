News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran nationwide internet shutdown has now lasted over 132 hours: monitor
Middle East News
14-01-2026 | 03:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran nationwide internet shutdown has now lasted over 132 hours: monitor
The nationwide shutdown of the internet by authorities in Iran, which activists fear is aimed at masking the true scale of a crackdown on protests, has now lasted over 132 hours, a monitor said Wednesday.
"Metrics show Iran remains offline as the country wakes to another day of digital darkness," said Netblocks in a post on X.
AFP
Middle East News
nationwide
internet
shutdown
lasted
hours:
monitor
Next
Turkey tells Iran negotiations are necessary to end regional tensions
Iran judiciary chief vows fast trials for suspects arrested over protests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-12
Iran internet shutdown has now lasted over 84 hours: Monitor
Middle East News
2026-01-12
Iran internet shutdown has now lasted over 84 hours: Monitor
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran internet blackout has now lasted over 60 hours: Monitor
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran internet blackout has now lasted over 60 hours: Monitor
0
Middle East News
2026-01-10
'Nationwide internet blackout' in Iran has lasted 48 hrs: Monitor
Middle East News
2026-01-10
'Nationwide internet blackout' in Iran has lasted 48 hrs: Monitor
0
World News
2026-01-12
Trump says he will talk to Musk about restoring internet in Iran
World News
2026-01-12
Trump says he will talk to Musk about restoring internet in Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:01
Germany: Open to strengthening ties with the Syrian government
Middle East News
08:01
Germany: Open to strengthening ties with the Syrian government
0
Middle East News
07:54
Lavrov: Russia must continue working with Iran
Middle East News
07:54
Lavrov: Russia must continue working with Iran
0
Middle East News
06:27
Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV
Middle East News
06:27
Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV
0
World News
05:02
China urges companies to stop using US and Israeli cybersecurity software: Sources to Reuters
World News
05:02
China urges companies to stop using US and Israeli cybersecurity software: Sources to Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Yanouh residents
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Yanouh residents
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-09
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
2025-11-09
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-08
Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-08
Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Financial uncertainty: Why Lebanon's Eurobonds are soaring despite default
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Financial uncertainty: Why Lebanon's Eurobonds are soaring despite default
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel signals preparedness as Iran crisis deepens and Lebanon front stays active
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel signals preparedness as Iran crisis deepens and Lebanon front stays active
3
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon approves monthly grant for non-military retirees, reconstruction efforts ongoing: Minister of Information Paul Morcos
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon approves monthly grant for non-military retirees, reconstruction efforts ongoing: Minister of Information Paul Morcos
4
Middle East News
04:56
Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar
Middle East News
04:56
Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar
5
Middle East News
11:01
US designates Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as terrorists
Middle East News
11:01
US designates Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as terrorists
6
Middle East News
10:34
US Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “long nightmare” will soon end
Middle East News
10:34
US Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “long nightmare” will soon end
7
Middle East News
10:18
Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference
Middle East News
10:18
Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference
8
Lebanon News
03:59
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Lebanon News
03:59
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More