Iran judiciary chief vows fast trials for suspects arrested over protests

Middle East News
14-01-2026 | 03:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran judiciary chief vows fast trials for suspects arrested over protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran judiciary chief vows fast trials for suspects arrested over protests

Iran's judiciary chief vowed fast-track trials for suspects arrested over a wave of protests which the authorities have dismissed as "riots", state television said Wednesday.

"If a person burned someone, beheaded someone and set them on fire then we must do our work quickly," Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on a visit to a prison holding protest detainees, in comments broadcast by state television.

Iranian news agencies also quoted him as saying the trials should be held "in public" and said he had spent five hours in a prison in Tehran to examine the cases. Rights groups say thousands have been arrested and fear the judiciary will make extensive use of capital punishment.

AFP

Middle East News

judiciary

chief

trials

suspects

arrested

protests

LBCI Next
Iran nationwide internet shutdown has now lasted over 132 hours: monitor
EU summons Iran's ambassador in Brussels over protest crackdown
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Iran authorities make 'significant' arrests over protests: National police chief

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-12

Iran summons French, German, Italian, UK envoys over support for protests: Foreign ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-06

Iran judiciary says two marathon organisers arrested after hijab breach

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Iran judiciary chief says 'no leniency' towards 'rioters'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Germany: Open to strengthening ties with the Syrian government

LBCI
Middle East News
07:54

Lavrov: Russia must continue working with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:27

Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV

LBCI
World News
05:02

China urges companies to stop using US and Israeli cybersecurity software: Sources to Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

President Aoun to Dutch Defense Minister: Lebanon’s stability serves Europe’s interests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27

Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

Lebanese MPs attend WHO regional meeting in Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Financial uncertainty: Why Lebanon's Eurobonds are soaring despite default

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel signals preparedness as Iran crisis deepens and Lebanon front stays active

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon approves monthly grant for non-military retirees, reconstruction efforts ongoing: Minister of Information Paul Morcos

LBCI
Middle East News
04:56

Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

US designates Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as terrorists

LBCI
Middle East News
10:34

US Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “long nightmare” will soon end

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More