Further round of Russia, Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi next week: Source to AFP
World News
24-01-2026 | 09:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Further round of Russia, Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi next week: Source to AFP
Further trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. to halt the war will continue in Abu Dhabi next week, a source with knowledge of the discussions told AFP on Saturday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of talks, confirmed they would continue after an Emirati government spokesperson said a second round of negotiations between the parties had been held in a "constructive and positive atmosphere."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Russia
Ukraine
UAE
Abu Dhabi
War
Next
US has taken oil from seized Venezuelan tankers, Trump tells NY Post
Russian airstrikes pound Ukraine amid US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Previous
