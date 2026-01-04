New Venezuela leader to pay 'big price' if doesn't 'do what's right': Trump

04-01-2026 | 12:55
New Venezuela leader to pay 'big price' if doesn't 'do what's right': Trump

President Donald Trump threatened Sunday that Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez will pay a "very big price" if she doesn't cooperate with the United States, after U.S. forces seized and jailed her former boss Nicolas Maduro.

"If she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Trump told The Atlantic in a brief telephone interview.


AFP
 

World News

Venezuela

Leader

Price

US

Trump

