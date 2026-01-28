At last Gaza hostage funeral, Netanyahu warns Israel's enemies will 'pay exorbitant price'

28-01-2026 | 07:48
At last Gaza hostage funeral, Netanyahu warns Israel's enemies will 'pay exorbitant price'
At last Gaza hostage funeral, Netanyahu warns Israel's enemies will 'pay exorbitant price'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Israel's enemies that they would pay a heavy price if they attacked, speaking at the funeral for the last hostage to be recovered from Gaza.

"We are determined to complete our missions: to disarm Hamas and demilitarise Gaza, and we will succeed. Let our enemies know that anyone who raises a hand against Israel will pay an exorbitant price," he told mourners attending the funeral of Ran Gvili, whose remains were returned to Israel this week.

