Israel says searching for remains of last hostage at northern Gaza cemetery

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-01-2026 | 12:43
High views
Israel says searching for remains of last hostage at northern Gaza cemetery
Israel says searching for remains of last hostage at northern Gaza cemetery

Israeli forces were searching a cemetery in northern Gaza for the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage still held in the Palestinian territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Sunday.

"The operation is taking place at a cemetery in northern Gaza and involves extensive search efforts, making full use of all available intelligence. This effort will continue for as long as necessary," Netanyahu's office said.

