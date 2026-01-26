Netanyahu says Israel 'brought them all back' after last Gaza hostage returned

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated on Tuesday the recovery of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, hailing the return of all those held captive "down to the very last."



"This is an extraordinary achievement for the State of Israel. We promised -- and I promised -- to bring everyone back. We brought them all back, down to the very last captive," he said shortly after Israel's military announced it had identified the remains of Gvili, a policeman killed during Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack.



"It is a tremendous achievement for the Israel Defense Forces, for the State of Israel, and also for the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu added.



AFP