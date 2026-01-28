Egypt seeks release of four citizens detained on tanker seized by Iran

Egypt said on Wednesday that it is working on securing the release of four citizens who were detained by Iran last month after Tehran seized a foreign tanker on charges of carrying "smuggled fuel" in the Gulf.



In a statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry said four Egyptian crew members were currently on board the Reem alKhaleej vessel at Iran's Bandar Abbas port.



Iran said last month that it had seized a foreign oil tanker carrying 4 million liters of smuggled fuel near the Iranian island of Qeshm in the Gulf. It did not name the vessel or disclose its nationality, but said that 16 foreign crew members had been detained on criminal charges.







Reuters