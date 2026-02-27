US seeks forfeiture of oil tanker and 1.8 million barrels of crude oil

27-02-2026 | 09:59
US seeks forfeiture of oil tanker and 1.8 million barrels of crude oil

The United States is seeking the forfeiture of Motor Tanker Skipper, an oil tanker seized by the U.S. in December, and approximately 1.8 million barrels of crude oil cargo supplied by Venezuelan state run PDVSA, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters

World News

United States

Oil

Venezuela

Department of Justice

