Iran army has 1,000 new drones, vows 'crushing response': Army chief

Middle East News
29-01-2026 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran army has 1,000 new drones, vows &#39;crushing response&#39;: Army chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran army has 1,000 new drones, vows 'crushing response': Army chief

Iran's army on Thursday added 1,000 drones to its combat regiments as its chief vowed a "crushing response" to any attack, state television reported, after the United States moved a strike force into regional waters.

"In accordance with the threats we are facing, maintaining and enhancing strategic advantages for rapid combat and a crushing response to any invasion... is always on the army's agenda," Iran's army commander Amir Hatami said, cited by state television.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Army

Drones

Response

Chief

LBCI Next
Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios
Kremlin says room for negotiation on Iran 'not exhausted'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-07

Iran army chief threatens response to Trump and Netanyahu's 'threats'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-07

Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-10

Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-24

UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:03

Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant if necessary: TASS

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20

Israeli fire kills two in Gaza, as truce deal moves to next phase

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios

LBCI
World News
05:26

Kremlin says room for negotiation on Iran 'not exhausted'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-05

Israeli strikes hit Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa after evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

LBCI
World News
10:11

EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas

LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Tesla investors vote on an $878 billion payday for Musk - but that's not all

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More