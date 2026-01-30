US military destroyer docks at Israel's Eilat port: Israeli media

Middle East News
30-01-2026 | 05:04
High views
US military destroyer docks at Israel&#39;s Eilat port: Israeli media
US military destroyer docks at Israel's Eilat port: Israeli media

A U.S. Navy destroyer has docked at the Israeli port of Eilat, Israel's Ynet news website reported on Friday, citing the military, as tensions between Washington and Iran escalate.

Ynet said the arrival of the destroyer at the southern port on the Gulf of Aqaba, near Israel's borders with Egypt and Jordan, was pre-planned and part of ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli militaries.

The U.S. Navy and Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.


Reuters
 

