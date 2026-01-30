Iran's Pezeshkian tells Erdogan diplomacy with US hinges on ending threats

30-01-2026 | 05:39
Iran's Pezeshkian tells Erdogan diplomacy with US hinges on ending threats
Iran's Pezeshkian tells Erdogan diplomacy with US hinges on ending threats

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that the success of diplomacy with the United States hinged on ending threating conduct after Washington's heavy military deployments in the Gulf.

"The success of any diplomatic initiative depends on the goodwill of the parties involved and the abandonment of belligerent and threatening actions in the region," said Pezeshkian in a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement by the Iranian presidency.



