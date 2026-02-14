Palestinian leader urges removal of Israeli 'obstacles' on Gaza ceasefire

Middle East News
14-02-2026 | 05:03
High views
Palestinian leader urges removal of Israeli &#39;obstacles&#39; on Gaza ceasefire
Palestinian leader urges removal of Israeli 'obstacles' on Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called on Saturday for the removal of "all obstacles" he said Israel has imposed on the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, in a speech at an African Union summit in Ethiopia.

"We emphasize the need to lift all obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation on the implementation of the provisions related to the second phase of the agreement," Abbas said.

This included the work of a technocratic committee established to oversee the day-to-day governance of Gaza, he added in a speech read by his prime minister Mohammed Mustafa.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Palestinian

Leader

Mahmoud Abbas

Israeli

Obstacles

Gaza

Ceasefire

