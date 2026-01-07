UN accuses Israel of West Bank 'apartheid', 'asphyxiation' of Palestinian rights

07-01-2026 | 04:48
UN accuses Israel of West Bank &#39;apartheid&#39;, &#39;asphyxiation&#39; of Palestinian rights
UN accuses Israel of West Bank 'apartheid', 'asphyxiation' of Palestinian rights

The United Nations said on Wednesday that decades of discrimination and segregation of Palestinians in the West Bank by Israel were intensifying and creating a kind of "apartheid system."

Rights chief Volker Turk said there was "a systematic asphyxiation of the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank", creating a "particularly severe form of racial discrimination and segregation, that resembles the kind of apartheid system we have seen before".

Israel-Gaza War Updates

