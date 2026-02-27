US envoy Barrack meets Iraq's ex-prime minister Maliki: Reuters

27-02-2026 | 07:45
US envoy Barrack meets Iraq's ex-prime minister Maliki: Reuters

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack met former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, the Shi'ite alliance's candidate for premier, on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Maliki has been nominated by a powerful Shi'ite bloc to return to the post, but the United States has warned it would reconsider support for Iraq if he is chosen again.

Reuters

