Risk of escalation if Iran attacked: Deputy FM

Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned of the risk of a wider escalation if his country was attacked, after U.S. President Donald Trump raising the threat of strikes.



"We call upon all nations committed to peace and justice to take meaningful steps to prevent further escalation. The consequences of any renewed aggression wouldn't remain confined to one country and responsibility would rest with those who initiate or support such actions," Gharibabadi said at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.



AFP