Rubio to hold talks Monday in Israel on Iran: State Department

Middle East News
27-02-2026 | 10:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rubio to hold talks Monday in Israel on Iran: State Department
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rubio to hold talks Monday in Israel on Iran: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold talks Monday in Israel on Iran, the State Department announced, as the United States builds up forces for a potential strike on the Islamic republic.

Rubio "will discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Marco Rubio

US

Israel

Iran

State Department

LBCI Next
Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel
UK withdraws staff from Iran temporarily
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-13

Denmark to hold Greenland talks with Rubio in Munich: PM

LBCI
World News
2026-02-26

Iran, US hold talks in push to avert war

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-04

Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation

LBCI
World News
2025-12-19

Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:09

Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Iran urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to 'refrain' from escalatory actions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
12:49

Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:30

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Afghanistan's Taliban government

LBCI
Middle East News
09:22

Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report

LBCI
World News
12:08

UK moves some diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv amid 'regional tensions'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-26

Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More