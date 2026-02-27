News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
9
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
9
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rubio to hold talks Monday in Israel on Iran: State Department
Middle East News
27-02-2026 | 10:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rubio to hold talks Monday in Israel on Iran: State Department
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold talks Monday in Israel on Iran, the State Department announced, as the United States builds up forces for a potential strike on the Islamic republic.
Rubio "will discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.
AFP
Middle East News
Marco Rubio
US
Israel
Iran
State Department
Next
Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel
UK withdraws staff from Iran temporarily
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-13
Denmark to hold Greenland talks with Rubio in Munich: PM
World News
2026-02-13
Denmark to hold Greenland talks with Rubio in Munich: PM
0
World News
2026-02-26
Iran, US hold talks in push to avert war
World News
2026-02-26
Iran, US hold talks in push to avert war
0
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation
0
World News
2025-12-19
Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv
World News
2025-12-19
Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:09
Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East
Middle East News
13:09
Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East
0
Middle East News
12:57
Iran urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to 'refrain' from escalatory actions
Middle East News
12:57
Iran urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to 'refrain' from escalatory actions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran
0
Middle East News
12:49
Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel
Middle East News
12:49
Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:30
Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Afghanistan's Taliban government
World News
12:30
Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Afghanistan's Taliban government
0
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
0
World News
12:08
UK moves some diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv amid 'regional tensions'
World News
12:08
UK moves some diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv amid 'regional tensions'
0
World News
2025-09-26
Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes
World News
2025-09-26
Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
2
World News
13:47
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports
World News
13:47
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports
3
World News
14:03
Iran, US talks ended after 'significant progress': Oman FM
World News
14:03
Iran, US talks ended after 'significant progress': Oman FM
4
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
5
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
6
World News
14:40
Iran FM says 'good progress' in talks with US
World News
14:40
Iran FM says 'good progress' in talks with US
7
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
8
World News
14:27
Zelensky says 'more readiness' for next Russia meeting after Geneva talks
World News
14:27
Zelensky says 'more readiness' for next Russia meeting after Geneva talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More