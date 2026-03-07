Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked from them

Middle East News
07-03-2026 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked from them
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked from them

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that the country's neighbors will not be targeted unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States.

"The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighboring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," said Pezeshkian in a speech broadcast on state TV.

The leadership council has been leading Iran since last week's killing of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, in the U.S. and Israel strikes which triggered a Middle East war.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Neighbors

Attack

Arab

LBCI Next
Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict
Dubai airport suspends operations: Authorities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Rubio says US would not 'deliberately target' school in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Israel and US will not halt Iran operations until objectives are met, Envoy says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Iran says 'will not remain silent' after alleged strikes on school, hospital

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Kuwait's national oil company announces production cut

LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

Israel says it struck 16 planes used to transport weapons to Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Iran Guards say targeted Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in Gulf

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

UAE says intercepted 15 ballistic missiles, 119 drones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

Middle East crisis declared 'major humanitarian emergency': UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-03

Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Iranian drone hits airport in Azerbaijan: Local media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More