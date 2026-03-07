UAE says intercepted 15 ballistic missiles, 119 drones

Middle East News
07-03-2026 | 07:59
High views
UAE says intercepted 15 ballistic missiles, 119 drones
0min
UAE says intercepted 15 ballistic missiles, 119 drones

The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday as Iran kept up its attacks on its Gulf neighbour.

"UAE air defence systems detected today, Saturday 7th March 2026, 16 ballistic missiles, of which 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea," the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

"Air defence systems also detected 121 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the territory of the UAE."

AFP

Middle East News

United Arab Emirates

Ballistic

Missiles

Gulf

