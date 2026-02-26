First UN flight lands in Sudan capital since war began

A U.N. flight landed at Khartoum airport on Thursday, the first since Sudan's nearly three-year war began, said the U.N.'s humanitarian coordinator for the country, calling it a "big deal" for aid workers trying to reach millions in need.



"I'd like to reiterate how pleased I am to have taken the first United Nations Humanitarian Air Service flight to Khartoum in three years, so it's a big deal for the humanitarian community," Denise Brown said after stepping off the aircraft.







AFP