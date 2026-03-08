UAE tugboat sank in Strait of Hormuz; three Indonesian crew missing: Ministry

Three Indonesian crew members are missing after the United Arab Emirates-flagged tugboat Musaffah 2 sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Jakarta's foreign ministry said in a statement.



"One Indonesian survivor is currently receiving burn treatment at a hospital in the city of Khasab, Oman. The other three Indonesians are still being searched for by the local authorities," the ministry said Saturday.



Before it sank, the Musaffah 2 experienced an explosion that caused it to catch fire, the statement said, adding that an investigation is ongoing by local authorities.



AFP



